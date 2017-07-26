Jerry Lawler Addresses Vince/Talking Smack Rumors, Show Cancellation

Sponsored Links



During the latest episode of his "Dinner With The King" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler addressed the news about Talking Smack being canceled as a weekly SmackDown Live post-show and altered to simply a PPV post-show program.

When told a story about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon being unhappy with The New Day's appearance on the show prior to their debut on the SmackDown Live brand, "The King" offered his take.

"As far as anything, like Vince's decisions, who really knows other than Vince? I would highly doubt — just me personally and knowing Vince and knowing the situation — that the story you just said has any accuracy to it whatsoever.

"I'm sure the guests on Talking Smack, all of that is probably run by Vince before the show goes on. Because I know the fact that I was going to be on Talking Smack was run by Vince before I was allowed to be on there."

Additionally, Lawler gave his own personal view as to why Talking Smack was canceled as a weekly SmackDown Live post-show.

"It might have been logistics," Lawler said. "When you're talking these guys have been there all day long, and the crew has been there two days. And to ask them to stay an extra hour or two when everything else is being broke down and when all the other superstars have left getting back to their hotel or going on to the next city; it's tough. It is hard. I'm sure there were some complaints from people not too happy about staying to do that. As opposed to the one after the pay-per-view; that's easy."