Paige Rumor Killer, WWE Confirms Renee Young Working Raw & Smackown

-- Earlier today, rumors were making the rounds that an arrest warrant was issued in the State of Florida for WWE talent Paige related to the airport incident involving her and boyfriend/fiance Alberto El Patron. According to the San Antonio Police Department, this is false, and they have not issued any such warrant.

-- WWE confirmed that Renee Young will be working both Raw and Smackdown moving forward:

Renee Young to appear on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE moving forward

No, your eyes and ears weren’t deceiving you: Longtime SmackDown LIVE interviewer Renee Young appeared on Raw this week and continued her duties on Team Blue. And she will be a fixture on both brands for the foreseeable future, WWE.com can confirm.

The intrepid Young embraced pulling double-duty this week, excitedly posting on Instagram that she was thrilled to reform her “dream team” with Raw’s Charly Caruso.

