Paige Rumor Killer, WWE Confirms Renee Young Working Raw & Smackown
-- Earlier today, rumors were making the rounds that an arrest warrant was issued in the State of Florida for WWE talent Paige related to the airport incident involving her and boyfriend/fiance Alberto El Patron. According to the San Antonio Police Department, this is false, and they have not issued any such warrant.
-- WWE confirmed that Renee Young will be working both Raw and Smackdown moving forward: