Smackdown Viewership Virtualy Unchanged Following Battleground

-- Yesterday's Smackdown Live viewership was down ever so slightly with an average of 2.535 million people tuning in, compared to 2.548 million the week before. The show finished third on the night among cable networks and second in the 18-49 demographic.

-- With a year gone since the brand split, year-over-year comparisons make sense again and compared to last year, the show was down from 2.743 million, which is about the same decrease percentage wise that Raw is down.