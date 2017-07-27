Report: Ambrose & Rollins Teaming up at SummerSlam; Next Opponent for Miz

-- According to Sportskeeda, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins are set to team up for a SummerSlam tag team title match against Cesaro & Sheamus. This would be in contradiction to original plans which would have seen the tag titles defended in a multi team match whereas Rollins and Ambrose would have been facing Miz in a triple threat match.

-- As for Miz's new opponent, the rumor is that he will be facing new Raw and recently turned singles competitor Jason Jordan for the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam. Jordan is scheduled to appear on Miz TV next week, and it is believed that they will begin their program leading into a match at the August PPV.




