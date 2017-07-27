Report: WWE Planning Another Superstar Shakeup After SummerSlam

Sponsored Links

There are reports that WWE is considering the idea of having another Superstar Shakeup following SummerSlam, likely in the fall timeframe.





The first Shakeup earlier this year initially led to great ratings but there was soon a big drop off as it is believed the movements led to less interesting rosters in general. It's possible the next Shakeup could be a way to rectify those changes.





Another change being talked about is to send one or more wrestlers from either Raw or Smackdown down to NXT. These wrestlers would be either those who were previously in NXT who Vince McMahon simply isn't going to push on the main roster or talent who are have no storylines but could end up being much more relevant on NXT as major players. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





