GFW Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight (7/27)

GFW returns this evening with the latest episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV from the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida.
Tonight's show is scheduled to feature the following:
GFW: IMPACT WRESTLING (7/27)
* LAX vs. Alberto El Patron [Gauntlet Match]
* Sienna vs. Rosemary [Last Knockout Standing Match]
* Davey Richards vs. Taiji Ishimori [Super X Cup Tournament Match]
* Ethan Carter III & Eli Drake & Chris Adonis vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards & Naomichi Marufuji
* Bobby Lashley calls out Bruce Prichard
