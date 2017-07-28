Update on the Braun Strowman/Karen Jarrett Incident

Sponsored Links



-- As posted earlier today, there appears to have been some sort of incident between Braun Strowman and Karen Jarrett at a Nashville bar last week. The version we posted via the The Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated that Karen asked Braun for an autograph, was ignored so she threatened to tell on him to Kurt Angle, who is the father of her son leading to Strowman begging and apologizing.

-- Another version floating online indicates that it was Karen who was aggressive towards Strowman while a third version, according to PW Insider, suggests that "it was a drunken conversation between two drunk people in a bar that got loud, nothing more."