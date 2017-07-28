Alberto El Patron Suspension, GFW Cancels Event, News on Elias Samson

-- Despite seemingly being in the clear in any legal issues stemming from the airport incident with Paige, Alberto El Patron remains suspended by GFW. Reportedly, this decision is being enforced by President Ed Nordholm. It is currently unclear when the suspension will end.

-- GFW has cancelled their August 6th live event in Bridgeport, CT due to a lack of ticket sales. Two other events that weekend will go on as planned as they are selling much better.

-- Elias Samson may now be known simply as "Elias" as that is the name being listed at WWE.com on his superstar profile page. This appears to be consistent with several other names changes in the past where talent are referred to by only one name (Cesaro, Neville, etc.).




