Vince & Stephanie Wish HHH A Happy Birthday, Jeff Hardy Talks Tattoos

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest installment of the WWE series, Superstar Ink. In the latest episode, Jeff Hardy talks to Corey Graves about his tattoos.

- WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque celebrated his 48th birthday on Thursday. Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, and father-in-law Vince McMahon wrote the following birthday messages to "The Game" on Twitter yesterday.

Happy Birthday to my husband @tripleH! I would wait lifetimes to find you again. Thank you for making every dream come true. pic.twitter.com/5cV469bZVC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 27, 2017