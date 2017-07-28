Vince & Stephanie Wish HHH A Happy Birthday, Jeff Hardy Talks Tattoos

Submitted by Matt Boone on July 28, 2017 - 1:56pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest installment of the WWE series, Superstar Ink. In the latest episode, Jeff Hardy talks to Corey Graves about his tattoos.

- WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque celebrated his 48th birthday on Thursday. Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, and father-in-law Vince McMahon wrote the following birthday messages to "The Game" on Twitter yesterday.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.