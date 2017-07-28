Vince & Stephanie Wish HHH A Happy Birthday, Jeff Hardy Talks Tattoos[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest installment of the WWE series, Superstar Ink. In the latest episode, Jeff Hardy talks to Corey Graves about his tattoos.
- WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque celebrated his 48th birthday on Thursday. Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, and father-in-law Vince McMahon wrote the following birthday messages to "The Game" on Twitter yesterday.