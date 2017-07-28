Original Plans for Women's Title at SummerSlam; News on Sasha Banks & Nia Jax

Sponsored Links

The women's title match at SummerSlam was originally expected to be a four-way involving Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Nia Jax. However, when the men's main event for the Universal Title turned into a four-way, the women's match was scrapped because the company didn't want to do two similar matches on the same brand.





The long term plan is still for Sasha Banks to turn heel and Nia Jax to turn face. This would then lead to Banks vs. Bayley and Jax vs. Alexa Bliss in the second half of the year.





