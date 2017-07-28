Recent WWE Attendance Figures; Battleground Falls Short of a Sellout

Sponsored Links

* 7/8 Waco, TX - WWE Raw house show drew 3,500

* 7/8 Corpus Christi, TX - WWE Smackdown house show drew 2,500

* 7/9 Hidalgo, TX - WWE Smackdown house show drew 4,000

* 7/10 Houston, TX - WWE Raw drew 8,300

* 7/10 Laredo, TX - WWE Smackdown house show drew 800

* 7/11 San Antonio, TX - WWE Smackdown Live drew 6,800

* 7/21 Fayetteville, NC - WWE Raw house show drew 3,000

* 7/22 Hampton, VA - WWE Raw house show drew 5,000

* 7/22 Wildwood, NJ - WWE Smackdown house show drew 3,800

* 7/23 Philadelphia, PA - WWE Battleground drew 12,500

* 7/24 Washington, DC - WWE Raw drew 9,000

* 7/24 Newark, DE - WWE Smackdown drew 3,000

* 7/25 Richmond, VA - WWE Smackdown Live drew 5,700



Battleground in Philadelphia, PA was a few thousand short of a sell-out but 12,500 was still considered quite strong for a Smackdown brand PPV. The last couple of weeks leading up to the PPV, WWE had begun slashing ticket prices significantly in order to try and sell out or at least get close.







