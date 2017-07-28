WWE Sends Out Survey Asking Fans About Their Favorite Non-WWE Performers

Sponsored Links

-- WWE sent out survey to their Fan Council mailing list earlier this week, asking for feedback on which non-WWE talent they consider their favorites. All of the names included on the list were from GFW, ROH, New Japan and Lucha Underground: - The Young Bucks

- Tiger Mask

- Fenix,

- The Briscoes

- Santana

- KUSHIDA

- The Mac

- Ethan Carter

- Pentagon Dark

- Kenny Omega

- Kazuchika Okada

- Hiroshi Tanahashi

- Hangman Page

- Sienna

- Taya

- Kelly Klein

- Marty Scurll

- Deona Purrazzo

- Ortiz

- Will Ospreay

- Son of Havoc

- Killshot

- Kenny King

- War Machine

- Bobby Lashley

- Angelica Love

- Jushin Thunder Liger

- Mil Muertes

- Tetsuya Naito

- Texano

- Zack Sabre Jr.





