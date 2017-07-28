WWE Sends Out Survey Asking Fans About Their Favorite Non-WWE Performers[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- WWE sent out survey to their Fan Council mailing list earlier this week, asking for feedback on which non-WWE talent they consider their favorites. All of the names included on the list were from GFW, ROH, New Japan and Lucha Underground:
- Tiger Mask
- Fenix,
- The Briscoes
- Santana
- KUSHIDA
- The Mac
- Ethan Carter
- Pentagon Dark
- Kenny Omega
- Kazuchika Okada
- Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Hangman Page
- Sienna
- Taya
- Kelly Klein
- Marty Scurll
- Deona Purrazzo
- Ortiz
- Will Ospreay
- Son of Havoc
- Killshot
- Kenny King
- War Machine
- Bobby Lashley
- Angelica Love
- Jushin Thunder Liger
- Mil Muertes
- Tetsuya Naito
- Texano
- Zack Sabre Jr.