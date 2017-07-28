WWE Sends Out Survey Asking Fans About Their Favorite Non-WWE Performers

-- WWE sent out survey to their Fan Council mailing list earlier this week, asking for feedback on which non-WWE talent they consider their favorites. All of the names included on the list were from GFW, ROH, New Japan and Lucha Underground:

    - The Young Bucks
    - Tiger Mask
    - Fenix,
    - The Briscoes
    - Santana
    - KUSHIDA
    - The Mac
    - Ethan Carter
    - Pentagon Dark
    - Kenny Omega
    - Kazuchika Okada
    - Hiroshi Tanahashi
    - Hangman Page
    - Sienna
    - Taya
    - Kelly Klein
    - Marty Scurll
    - Deona Purrazzo
    - Ortiz
    - Will Ospreay
    - Son of Havoc
    - Killshot
    - Kenny King
    - War Machine
    - Bobby Lashley
    - Angelica Love
    - Jushin Thunder Liger
    - Mil Muertes
    - Tetsuya Naito
    - Texano
    - Zack Sabre Jr.



