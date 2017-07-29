Great Khali's Status, Chris Jericho Update, Darren Young Expected Back Soon

Sponsored Links

The Great Khali was not at Smackdown after Battlegrund and he is not advertised for any WWE shows moving forward, so his status with WWE remains unclear. However, with WWE still trying to get Jinder Mahal over in India with the ultimate goal to increase business, Khali could be used in that capacity as he is a legitimate well-known star in that country.





As of this time, Chris Jericho is also not advertised for any house shows or Smackdown Live events.





Darren Young, who has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury, is expected back in action next month. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





