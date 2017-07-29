Great Khali's Status, Chris Jericho Update, Darren Young Expected Back Soon

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 29, 2017 - 2:30am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

  • The Great Khali was not at Smackdown after Battlegrund and he is not advertised for any WWE shows moving forward, so his status with WWE remains unclear. However, with WWE still trying to get Jinder Mahal over in India with the ultimate goal to increase business, Khali could be used in that capacity as he is a legitimate well-known star in that country.

  • As of this time, Chris Jericho is also not advertised for any house shows or Smackdown Live events.

  • Darren Young, who has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury, is expected back in action next month.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.