GFW: Impact Wrestling Viewership Declines This Week (7/27)

The Thursday, July 27th episode of GFW: Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 286,000 viewers, according to a report by Showbuzz Daily.

This week's edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, which featured Alberto El Patron against The LAX in a Gauntlet Match, saw a decline in viewership from last week's show. By comparison, last week's episode of Impact Wrestling averaged 322,000 viewers.

GFW: Impact Wrestling finished number 137 on this week's Cable Top 150 list, down from last week's #126 spot.