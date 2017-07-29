GFW Cancels Live Event Scheduled For August 6th In Bridgeport, CT

Sponsored Links



The GFW Impact Wrestling live event scheduled for Saturday, August 6th in Bridgeport, Connecticut has been canceled.

According to GFW, the show was axed due to "unforseen circumstances" and "logistical challenges."

On the official GFW website the promotion issued a statement, noting that refunds will be issued to ticketholders for the canceled 8/6 show. The 8/4 and 8/5 live events scheduled in New York will go on as advertised.