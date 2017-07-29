GFW Cancels Live Event Scheduled For August 6th In Bridgeport, CT

The GFW Impact Wrestling live event scheduled for Saturday, August 6th in Bridgeport, Connecticut has been canceled.
According to GFW, the show was axed due to "unforseen circumstances" and "logistical challenges."
On the official GFW website the promotion issued a statement, noting that refunds will be issued to ticketholders for the canceled 8/6 show. The 8/4 and 8/5 live events scheduled in New York will go on as advertised.
Bridgeport, Conn. Live Event Update:
Global Force Wrestling regretfully announces that the Impact Live Event at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, August 6, has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances and logistical challenges. All fans who purchased tickets for the Bridgeport event will be fully refunded. GFW also will offer all who purchased tickets to the Bridgeport show complimentary tickets to either of the other area Live Event shows that will be held that weekend: Friday, August 4, on Long Island, N.Y., at The Sports Arena in St. James (starting at 8 p.m.), and Saturday, August 5, at Staten Island’s Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George (starting at 6 p.m.). Please bring the original receipt from the Bridgeport show.
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.