Jim Ross Reveals How Many Dates With WWE He Has On Current Contract

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently appeared as a guest on The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an interview.

During his appearance on the show, "Good Ole' J.R." revealed that he is scheduled to work 40 dates per year for WWE, per their current agreement.

Ross noted that he prefers to stay busy since his longtime wife, Jan, passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. He also noted that he is happy with the schedule that he and WWE agreed on for his current two-year deal with the promotion.

J.R., the longtime voice of WWE, made his return to the company at WrestleMania 33, calling the Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker match. He also worked the NXT TakeOver: Chicago special back in May, calling the Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate WWE U.K. Championship bout and alongside fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Amy "Lita" Dumas, J.R. called the first annual Mae Young Classic earlier this month. The duo is scheduled to return to call the live finale in September.