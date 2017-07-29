Kofi Kingston On The New Day's Accomplishments, Titles Held & More

Sponsored Links



Kofi Kingston of The New Day recently spoke with the official WWE website along with the other members of the group. Below are some of the highlights of topics Kingston spoke about during the interview.

On holding all four versions of the WWE Tag-Team Championships (World, WWE, RAW and SmackDown Live): "I had no idea. I don't think we look at accomplishments that deeply in terms of pursuing them. We usually find out on Twitter. Like, 'Hey! Did you guys know you're the only ones to win the Raw and SmackDown [Tag Team] Titles?' It's pretty cool when you sit back and look at it, but it's weird; the more time that passes, we keep attaining these unattainable goals, if that makes sense. Hosting WrestleMania is not something set for yourself when you're a kid. You don't say, 'One day, I'm going to host WrestleMania, and this is my goal; I'm going to work toward it." It just happened. Same thing with winning this championship title. It's a very strange stat to be celebrating. You don't set these goals, but we're very fortunate to have had these things happen to us."

On his legacy after holding the various titles he has throughout his WWE career: "Honestly, it's all cool and everything, for sure. Since I'm still here and still doing this, it's hard to reminisce about the things I've done or things in the past. It's not something I really think about, but since you asked me, I will say it's definitely cool. Obviously, what's more important to me are the accolades that we achieve as a group, because this journey has been wild from the beginning. Obviously, as we've said in many interviews, it was a struggle to even get on TV. We finally get on and get rejected by the masses, then finally embraced by the masses. We hosted WrestleMania and, the year before, had the number one merchandise sales at WrestleMania. This has been the wildest ride ever. So, to me, it's more important at this time to think about the things we have done as a unit, and the things we can do as a unit, to keep on climbing that ladder."

Check out the complete interview with The New Day at WWE.com.