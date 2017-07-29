WWE Files Recent Trademark Request for "Taboo Tuesday"

Sponsored Links



-- WWE filed for the trademark "Taboo Tuesday" on July 24th, fueling rumors that the company is considering bringing back that PPV in the near future.

-- The trademark application describes using the term as follows:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the field of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs in the fields of sports entertainment.

-- Taboo Tuesday was held in the years 2004-2005 and carried the distinction of being an "interactive" PPV in which fans could vote for match details including opponents, stipulations, match types, etc. The event was discontinued in 2006, but was replaced by Cyber Sunday which had much the same concept and ran for the next three years.