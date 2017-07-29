Ric Flair Doesn't Think Cena Will Break His Record, Talks Most Talented Superstar, more

Sponsored Links



Thanks to WSVN-TV Entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet for sending this in:

Hey Rajah,

I hope you're having a great weekend! I wanted to send along some highlights from an interview I did with Ric Flair yesterday at Florida Supercon in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Most surprisingly he told me he doesn't think John Cena will break his record of 16 World Championships.

Does he think John Cena will break his record of 16 World Championships?

"No. Randy Orton is close, so is Triple H. I think John is kind of winding down. He's got so many other things going on. I wouldn't be surprised if he's not a host on Good Morning America or The Today Show. I mean he loves wrestling but he's got so diversified now that I don't think I'll see him chasing the Championship realm. But if he does, I'm all about it."

Who does he think is the most talented WWE Superstar right now?

"Well gosh I think my daughter's the best male or female they have. I like AJ Styles, I like Randy very much. I like Seth Rollins, I think he's very good. I love Dolph Ziggler. They have a lot of great talent and it's hard to pick just one. I have a lot of respect for them and they work really hard."

How different would his career be if he was breaking into the business during this era?

"They wouldn't be able to afford me. If I was 25 right now and came along, there's not enough money. He'd have to give me part of the company. If I could walk in like I was in the 80s, make no mistake, he'd have to give me part of the company."