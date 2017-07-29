The Lawcast Ep. 13 - WWF Summerslam 1988 Is So Old It Yells At Kids To Get Off It's Lawn[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
Welcome back, after our long sojourn into the madness of the past month. The Lawcast is back in style, as Law and Cewsh sit down and try to make heads or tails of as many Summerslams as possible before the biggest show of the summer! They start right at the beginning with a show that looks old, feels old, and makes one of us feel very old. Witness the rise of the Ultimate Warrior, the build to the Mega Powers exploding, and see if Cewsh's Grand Theory of Summerslam holds true!