WWE Officially Announced "Hell in a Cell"; Updated PPV Schedule for 2017[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
Thanks to rajah.com reader David Schumacher for sending this in:
WWE will return to Detroit at the brand new Little Ceasar's Arena on October 8, 2017 with the Smackdown brand PPV Hell in a Cell 2017. Tickets are on sale now and the Pre Sale password is WWEPRE.
-- Below is the latest, and for some dates/locations tentative, WWE PPV schedule for the rest of the year:
Sept. 10, 2017 - TBA in Seattle, Washington (RUMORED)
Sept. 24, 2017 - No Mercy (Raw) in Los Angeles, California
Oct. 8, 2017 - Hell in a Cell (SmackDown) in Detroit, Michigan
Oct. 22, 2017 - TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs (Raw) in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Nov. 19, 2017 - Survivor Series in Houston, Texas
Dec. 17, 2017 - TBA in Boston, Massachusetts (RUMORED)