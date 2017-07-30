WWE Officially Announced "Hell in a Cell"; Updated PPV Schedule for 2017

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader David Schumacher for sending this in:

WWE will return to Detroit at the brand new Little Ceasar's Arena on October 8, 2017 with the Smackdown brand PPV Hell in a Cell 2017. Tickets are on sale now and the Pre Sale password is WWEPRE.

-- Below is the latest, and for some dates/locations tentative, WWE PPV schedule for the rest of the year:

Aug. 20, 2017 - SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York

Sept. 10, 2017 - TBA in Seattle, Washington (RUMORED)

Sept. 24, 2017 - No Mercy (Raw) in Los Angeles, California

Oct. 8, 2017 - Hell in a Cell (SmackDown) in Detroit, Michigan

Oct. 22, 2017 - TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs (Raw) in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nov. 19, 2017 - Survivor Series in Houston, Texas

Dec. 17, 2017 - TBA in Boston, Massachusetts (RUMORED)