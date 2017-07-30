Jon Jones Calls Out Brock Lesnar After UFC 214 Win; Lesnar Responds

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on July 30, 2017 - 3:31am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Following his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier on Saturday evening, Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar in his post-match interview:

"Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon."

-- The Associated Press was able to get a hold of Lesnar after those comments and the WWE Universal champion had this to say:

"Be careful what you wish for, young man."

-- Rumors of a Lesnar-Jones match at an upcoming UFC event have been making the rounds ever since speculation that Lesnar will be making a return to UFC and both fighters have also expressed interest in a potential match up.

-- Of course, the major hurdle in all this is that if Lesnar declares himself as returning, he still has the balance of his drug suspension to complete and that would only start counting once he re-enters the USADA drug testing pool.

-- A second hurdle is that Lesnar is under contract to WWE until April 2018 and would need their approval in order to fight. As a result, it is looking more and more likely that if this match does end up materializing, perhaps it won't be until 2018. The UFC's last show of the year is on December 30.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.