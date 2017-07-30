Jon Jones Calls Out Brock Lesnar After UFC 214 Win; Lesnar Responds

Sponsored Links



-- Following his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier on Saturday evening, Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar in his post-match interview:

"Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon."

-- The Associated Press was able to get a hold of Lesnar after those comments and the WWE Universal champion had this to say:

"Be careful what you wish for, young man."

-- Rumors of a Lesnar-Jones match at an upcoming UFC event have been making the rounds ever since speculation that Lesnar will be making a return to UFC and both fighters have also expressed interest in a potential match up.

-- Of course, the major hurdle in all this is that if Lesnar declares himself as returning, he still has the balance of his drug suspension to complete and that would only start counting once he re-enters the USADA drug testing pool.

-- A second hurdle is that Lesnar is under contract to WWE until April 2018 and would need their approval in order to fight. As a result, it is looking more and more likely that if this match does end up materializing, perhaps it won't be until 2018. The UFC's last show of the year is on December 30.