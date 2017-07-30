Video: John Cena Says Goodbye To Joe Louis Arena In Detroit At WWE Live Event

On Saturday evening, WWE Superstar John Cena said farewell to the world-famous Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Cena, who made his WWE pay-per-view debut at the venue 15 years ago, was on hand for Saturday night's live event in the arena. During the show, Cena bid farewell to the venue in front of the jam-packed crowd in attendance.

"Fifteen years ago, I had my very first PPV match, in this building," said Cena during the show (see above). "Everyone here tonight knows all about the energy and the aura that you get surrounded by when step foot in this building right here."

It was also announced last night that the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view will take place in Detroit, Michigan.




