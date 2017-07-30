Videos: The Rock Backstage At UFC 214 With Jon Jones & Cris Cyborg

Part-time WWE Superstar and Hollywood A-list actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was among the celebrities in attendance at the UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 pay-per-view at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday evening.

Featured above and below, courtesy of UFC's official YouTube and Twitter pages, are photos and video clips of "The Great One" with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino backstage at the show.

UFC 214 saw Jones defeat Cormier in their rematch, knocking out the former 205-pound title holder in the third round to unify the Light Heavyweight Championship. The show also saw Cyborg crowned the new UFC Women's Featherweight Champion following a devastating stoppage of Invicta FC Champion and Women's MMA pioneer Tonya Evinger.




