UFC Star Cyborg Challenges Becky Lynch For SummerSlam Match, Lynch Responds

It looks like another UFC Champion is interested in competing against a WWE Superstar.

In addition to Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar going back-and-forth during the build-up to and again immediately following the UFC 214 pay-per-view on Saturday night, UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg and WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch have been creating buzz for a potential female UFC vs. WWE match.

Prior to her victory over Tonya Evinger at last night's PPV at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, Cris Cyborg issued a challenge to "The Lass Kicker" for a showdown at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view next month in Brooklyn, New York.

"Let's make a deal," wrote Cyborg via Twitter prior to the UFC 214 event on Saturday. "If I win tonight in California and you win tonight in Detroit...you agree to to sign the #Summerslam contract. Don't be scared!"

Lynch then took to Twitter to post a video of herself watching Cyborg make her walk to the Octagon on Saturday.

Following her victory over Evinger, Cyborg again took to Twitter to challenge Lynch. This time, however, Cyborg tagged someone who could make the match a reality -- WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"I won my #ufc214 fight @TripleH now I want @BeckyLynchWWE in the @WWE at #Summerslam," wrote Cyborg before closing with the hashtag, "#CyborgVTheWorld."




