WWE News & Notes: Cena @ Raw PPV, Royal Rumble Sells Out, more

Sponsored Links



-- John Cena is being advertised for a Raw brand PPV - the 9/24 No Mercy show from Los Angeles, CA. This would be the first televised Raw show that Cena is scheduled to appear on despite being advertised as a "free agent" when he returned earlier this month after a three month absence from the ring.

-- The Royal Rumble in 2018 will be emanating from Philadephia, PA and tickets went on sale this past weekend, actually during Battleground. According to reports, the event sold out pretty much immediately and the huge rush of people that headed to stand in line for tickets is partially responsible for the weak audience reaction during the Cena/Rusev match at the PPV.

-- WWE officials have reportedly already soured on Mike Kanellis, according to backstage reports.

-- For some reason there are betting odds for next week's Smackdown Live match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura, perhaps the first time in history that there have been odds for a non-PPV match. For those interested, Cena is a favorite at -160 while Nakamura is the underdog at +120.