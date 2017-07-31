WWE Live Event Results (7/30/17) - Saginaw, MI

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Tom Skulley for sending this in:

Host: Dasha Fuentes

Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

United States Championship

AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens

Good opener. Owens used his tribute to Larry Zbyszko heel stalling at the beginning. Bantered with a dude on the way to the ring. Owens rarely breaks character and respect him a lot for that. Both guys were able to get a decent amount of offense in. Owens did the cannonball to the corner, tried for the popup power bomb, Styles reversed. Eventually went to the Styles Clash which Owens kicked out of. AJ eventually won with the flying forearm after 13 mins. Solid match.

Baron Corbin vs Sami Zayn

More and more impressed with Corbin. His work has vastly improved since I saw him in April. He had the MITB briefcase and was taunting some ringsiders before and during the match. He is getting more poised in the ring every week it seems like. Sami took a beating most of the match and didn’t get a lot of offense in, which unfortunately has been typical booking with him. Corbin won with the End of Days in about 12 mins.

Erick Rowan and Aiden English vs Luke Harper and Sin Cara

They had the trampoline there for Sin Cara’s entrance which I thought was neat for a house show. English was the last guy out and did his singing on the way/approaching the ring which drew a lot of heat. That is a tough gimmick to get over, but props to him for trying to make it work. Sin Cara did a couple nice leaps through the ropes and off the top rope onto the outside, which got nice pops. However, the match mainly consisted of Rowan/English working over Sin Cara, then Harper getting the hot tag which resulted in the clothesline on Rowan for the pin after about 14 mins.

Tye Dillinger vs Samoa Joe

Joe worked the house show Saturday Night in Detroit, so wasn’t too shocked to see him there even though he is a Raw guy. It has been awhile since I saw Joe in person and forgot how great he is in the ring. He is 300 lbs and can move like someone much lighter than him. Plus his skills are inferior to no one. Would not mind seeing a program with him and Uncle Allen or him and Nakamura. Both guys worked a bit stiff as lot of chops to the chest, kicks, etc. For as little TV time as Dillinger has had people still know who he is. That gimmick is over and I think has a lot of potential if booked correctly. Dillinger tried to get Joe up a few times for his finisher but could not lift him. This went into the Coquita Clutch after about 15 mins. Solid work from both guys.

Jinder Mahal w/Singh Brothers & Dolph Ziggler vs Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura

Best match of the night. Felt like a lot of star power there considering Orton doesn’t work a lot of house shows anymore and Nakamura was a huge star in Japan barely a year ago. They had the carpet there for Jinder (like they do on TV) and the Singh brothers had a neck brace and shoulders wrapped selling their injuries from the PPV. (yay for kayfabe). Ziggler paused a few times during the match to pose and shake his hips to the female fans. He is still a great seller. High spot for the Singh brothers was taking the double DDT off the middle rope from Orton. The heels worked over Nakamura and did the classic double team with the referee’s back turned to isolate the babyface in the corner. Crowd was hot for this match through the duration. End came with Orton getting the hot tag, sidestepping a Zig Zag into the RKO for the pin after about 20 mins.

Intermission

Charlotte, Naomi, and Becky Lynch vs Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella

All of the ladies are nice looking, but this was the first time I saw Ashley Flair up close and she is absolutely beautiful. I can see some mainstream attention coming her way in the future. Crowd was hot for this one. Charlotte was in the match the most on the baby face side. All 3 did like a baseball slide knocking all 3 heels down at one point. Then Charlotte got triple teamed in the corner, which she eventually broke out of. Tamina had a nice avalanche move (tribute to King Kong Bundy). Naomi ended up getting the hot tag and pinned Carmella with the rear view after about 12 mins.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

New Day vs Uso’s vs Breezango

Comedy match mostly. The new Day had the unicorn horns there along with the ice cream cart which was driven by Kofi Kingston. Something else I didn’t expect on a house show. Xavier Woods and Big E wrestled for the New Day. Uso’s were not in the match long as it was mostly Breezango and New Day. Like I said, a lot of comedy spots with New Day shaking their hips, playing the trombone, and Big E teasing jumping off the top rope and Tyler Breeze moving out of the way. Kids in the audience were amused by that spot. New Day ended up winning when Big E did the splash onto Fandango after maybe 10-12 mins.

Main Event

Rusev vs John Cena

The night before they did a Detroit Street Fight, so was expecting some type of stipulation, but it was just a regular match. Of course Cena came out to a huge pop. I was disappointed in this match. It was Rusev stopping the match about 5 mins in to say his ankle was hurt. Kayfabed it by calling out the doctor. Rusev got up and predictably gave Cena a kick to the chin which of course drew a lot of heat. Had the ref bump, got knocked out of the ring, Cena applied the STF, Rusev tapped but no ref, Cena grabbed the ref to come back in, turned around Rusev tried another kick which was avoided then hit the AA for the win after 8 mins. Disappointed there was no stipulation. Also match could have went at least another 10 mins. I get it that Cena is a draw and helps sell tickets, but you need to deliver better on your main event.

Overall it was a good show. I would rate it 7/10. The first half was certainly better than the 2nd half. I was 2nd row and took some cool pics. Anytime you get to see them in person it is a treat.

Tom Skulley

WWE Fan