Rey Mysterio To Appear At ICW's Fear & Loathing In Scotland

Former WWE and WCW star Rey Mysterio will be wrestling in Scotland this year. It was announced this week that Scottish promotion Insane Championship Wrestling has booked Mysterio to appear at their Fear & Loathing X in November.

Fear & Loathing is ICW's biggest event of the year, and previous events featured stars like Kurt Angle, Mick Foley and Finn Balor.

The event takes place at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, which can hold a capacity of approximately 3,000.

Rey Mysterio has been working the UK more often this year, and will also be working upcoming shows for WCPW.