Raven Talks Relationship With CM Punk, Says Scripted Promos Are Ruining Wrestling

Raven, who has worked for every American mainstream wrestling company in recent history, recently took part in an interview with ESPN where he questioned WWE's style of scripted promos. Raven also talked about working with CM Punk in Ring of Honor, and Punk crediting Raven with teaching him the psychology of the wrestling business. Below are some of the highlights.
CM Punk crediting Raven for taking Punk under his wing during their ROH feud in 2003:
Scripted promos being bad for the wrestling business:
Now they write for everybody, which is good for the lower-tier guys who can’t write, who aren’t creative enough yet or don’t have enough psychology yet. But for guys who have potential star power, you’re really killing it, because [Steve] Austin would’ve never came alive if they would’ve been writing his character for him. If they told him to just stay with these promos. It’s a whole different world now.”
The lack of original characters in professional wrestling: