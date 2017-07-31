Big Cass Wants To Headline WrestleMania With Roman Reigns, Talks Enzo & Big Show

Sponsored Links



Big Cass recently took part in an interview with Sports Bible to discuss his career on the RAW brand post-Enzo Amore.

Below are the highlights:

His betrayal storyline with Enzo Amore:

“I feel it could have maybe happened a little earlier, it definitely was a long time coming, a long time coming since NXT to be honest with you. I’ve definitely thought about it and talked about it, since NXT – there’s a lot of reasons behind that I won’t get into but someone can only tick-tail so much and eventually you reach the point where they are holding you back, to a certain extent. It’s just day after day, all you can keep thinking about is that so you definitely contemplating splitting. I definitely think it happened at the right time, if not even earlier would have been good.”

His experience working with Big Show:

“Big Show, when I was with Enzo, was very influential – he always helped me out especially so it was always great talking to him and being able to have him critique my stuff but it’s a different ball game now. I think being in the same ring as the Big Show, being able to mix it up with him and being able to show the the WWE Universe that I can stand toe-to-toe with the Big Show, like I did last week on Monday Night Raw, I think that’s definitely helped me out and hopefully people can see what I’m capable of, not only short term but in the long term.”

His dream match & opponent:

“Roman Reigns has main evented three Wrestlemanias in a row and I’d really like to main event Wrestlemania with Roman Reigns. – that’s the match I really want right now. Love him, hate him – whatever you think of him it doesn’t matter, he’s main evented three straight Wrestlemanias and that’s almost unprecedented. I think The Rock is the only other guy to have been able to do that – three in a row.

So right now, currently, [my dream match] is to main event Wrestlemania with Roman Reigns. He’s set the bar for Wrestlemania and that’s the guy I want to face at Wrestlemania.”