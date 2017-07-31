John Cena Lands Role In Transformers Spin-Off Movie

Submitted by Eric Lynch on July 31, 2017 - 4:33pm
John Cena has landed the biggest acting role of his career thus far, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cena will reportedly be starring in a new spin-off of the Transformers franchise titled Bumblebee.

Bumblebee will be directed by Michael Bay and Lorenzo di Bonaventura and will be executively produced by Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Chris Brigham and Mark Vahradian.

Production reportedly started this week in California. The film takes place in 1987 and focuses on the yellow and black Bumblebee Camaro character.

It is tentatively scheduled to hit theaters on December 21st, 2018.




