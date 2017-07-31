Paige Rumors, Kairi Sane Suffers Concussion, Cruiserweight Match at SummerSlam

Sponsored Links



-- Speculation started earlier today that Paige could possibly be appearing on Raw in Pittsburgh later tonight. The rumors began after WWE posted a Snapchat video with Charly Caruso that showed another wrestler in the back who many fans thought looked exactly like Paige.

-- However, it appears the woman in the background is not Paige but rather another WWE woman in makeup, possibly Sasha Banks. WWE is holding a zombie themed photo shoot before Raw tonight and they also released a picture of Banks' arm/hand with full makeup on Instagram.

-- As for Paige, there is no timetable for her return and there are whispers that WWE is likely done with her.

-- Kairi Sane has reportedly suffered a concussion during one of the first two rounds of the Mae Young Classic tournament. She is, however, expected to be ready to be cleared in the very near future as it's already been more than two weeks since the first two rounds were taped.

-- Ariya Daivari and Akira Tozawa are expected to wrestle on 205 Live tomorrow, with the winner moving on to face Neville for the Cruiserweight title at SummerSlam.