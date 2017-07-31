Live WWE RAW Results Now In Progress (7/31): On The Road To SummerSlam

Sponsored Links



- WWE RAW GM Kurt Angle's music hits and the Olympic gold medalist makes his way down to the ring to kick off tonight's show. Angle welcomes his hometown crowd to RAW and he announces tonight's matches. He mentions Big Show vs. Big Cass, Jason Jordan on Miz TV, and Reigns vs. Strowman vs. Joe. Angle mentions that this is the 21-year anniversary of his Olympic gold medal that he won with the broken freakin' neck. The crowd gives him a big ovation then he starts to leave, but he's interrupted by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

