Kurt Angle Talks Brock Lesnar Possibly Leaving WWE (Video), RAW Notes

- Monday's RAW took place in show GM Kurt Angle's hometown of Pittsburgh, and during the opening segment of the show he was interrupted by Paul Heyman and his client Universal Champ Brock Lesnar. Before Heyman left, he threatened that if Lesnar loses the Universal Title at SummerSlam, Lesnar will leave WWE and take Heyman with him. WWE uploaded a video to YouTube after RAW where Angle talks about how big of a loss Lesnar would be for RAW, and he defends his choice of a Fatal Four Way stipulation at SummerSlam.

The Olympic gold medalist added that it felt great to be in his hometown on Monday, and said the feeling reminded him of why he loves the wrestling business.

- There was no dark main event after Monday's RAW went off the air, despite a street fight between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar being advertised locally. It was announced that WWE will next return to the PPG Paints Arena in Philly on Thursday, December 28th for a SmackDown brand house show with a pre-sale password of HOLIDAY.

- WWE's latest Celebrating Champions video features Special Olympian Justin "JJ" Jones and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior. JJ and his family were in the crowd at Monday's RAW and got a standing ovation from the fans.