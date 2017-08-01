Shawn Michaels' New Movie (Video), Reigns Comments On RAW Victory, Neville

Sponsored Links



- WWE uploaded a video of Cruiserweight Champion Neville after RAW where he reacts to the six-man cruiserweight tag match on Monday's show. Neville says Tozawa's victory doesn't matter because he's still the king. Tozawa and Daivari face off on this week's 205 Live to determine who will face Neville for the championship at SummerSlam.

- Roman Reigns went on Twitter after Monday's RAW to comment on his Triple Threat victory over Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. Those three me will all face Brock Lesnar in a Fatal Four Way on August 20th for the Universal Title at SummerSlam.

I don't like to list my resume...

That's why I go to the ring and explain through my actions. #SummerSlam #NeverLied #B2R — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 1, 2017

- WWE aired a clip from WWE Studios' new film Pure Country, Pure Heart on RAW, and shared it on Twitter after the show. The film stars Shawn Michaels and country music legend Willie Nelson, and is released Tuesday, August 1st.