WWE Smackdown Live Preview: Cena vs. Nakamura, Fashion Police, more

-- WWE.com's Smackdown Live preview for tonight:

John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura to clash in dream match for SummerSlam WWE Title opportunity tonight on SmackDown LIVE

The match the WWE Universe has been dreaming of is finally happening. John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura will do battle tonight on SmackDown LIVE, and the winner of this first-time-ever dream match will go on to challenge WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam on Sunday, Aug. 20. Will the 16-time World Champion be able to neutralize Nakamura and begin the quest for a record-breaking No. 17?

Kevin Owens challenges United States Champion AJ Styles tonight on SmackDown LIVE

Just two days after Kevin Owens won the United States Championship back from AJ Styles, he once again lost it to The Phenomenal One, this time in a Triple Threat Match with a returning Chris Jericho. Will Owens be able to reclaim his championship and once again become The New Face of America, or will Styles continue to strive to be a champion America can be proud of?

Naomi & Becky Lynch join forces for tag team action

Tonight's edition of SmackDown LIVE will see SummerSlam opponents clash in a tag team battle, as SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi joins forces with Becky Lynch to face her top challenger, Natalya, and Ms. Money in the Bank, Carmella.

Chad Gable looks to break out against Rusev

The former Olympian will waste no time in throwing himself into the thick of things as a singles competitor tonight, when he takes on Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute is undoubtedly seething after his Flag Match loss to John Cena at WWE Battleground, and he’ll look to make an example out of Gable. Who will walk out victorious from this battle of strong-willed Superstars?

Will The Fashion Police finally crack the case?

The Fashion Police have been searching for the truth, but they may have gotten a little closer to it than they expected. What will be the next twist in Breezango’s big case?