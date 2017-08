Sponsored Links



-- The following four matches have already been made official by WWE for tonight's Smackdown:

John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Winner to face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens - US Title Match

Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Carmella & Natalya

Rusev vs. Chad Gable

-- Join us later tonight for live coverage of Smackdown!