ROH Star Finishing Up Soon, Expected To Join WWE
It looks like another popular Ring Of Honor (ROH) wrestler could be WWE bound in the near future.
Independent wrestler Donovan Dijak noted via social media recently that he only has a handful of final indy wrestling dates remaining on his current 2017 schedule.
There has been speculation recently that Dijak had signed with WWE because he was no longer accepting bookings and it was being teased that he was headed to NXT.