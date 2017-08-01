ROH Star Finishing Up Soon, Expected To Join WWE

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 1, 2017 - 12:26pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

It looks like another popular Ring Of Honor (ROH) wrestler could be WWE bound in the near future.

Independent wrestler Donovan Dijak noted via social media recently that he only has a handful of final indy wrestling dates remaining on his current 2017 schedule.

There has been speculation recently that Dijak had signed with WWE because he was no longer accepting bookings and it was being teased that he was headed to NXT.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.