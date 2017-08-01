ROH Issues Correction On Kenny Omega Title Defense At Global Wars: Chicago

On Tuesday, Ring Of Honor issued a correction regarding their upcoming Global Wars: Chicago event in October.

Although it was initially reported that Kenny Omega would make the first defense of his IWGP United States Championship at the 10/15 event, ROH officials announced today that while he will be appearing at the show, it has yet to be confirmed that his title will be defended.

From ROHWrestling.com:

Global Wars Chicago CORRECTION!

Ring of Honor issues a correction Tuesday Morning regarding yesterday’s announcement for the Global Wars event in Chicago.

It was announced in error that Kenny Omega would be defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. However, at this time, there is no confirmation on the US title being defended on October 15th.

Nonetheless, it is indeed confirmed that Kenny Omega will be competing at this event, as well as the Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Cody, and many other stars from NJPW and ROH in what will be a very special night for Chicago.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning (8/2/17) at 10AM ET for Ringside Members and Friday morning (8/4/17) at 10AM ET for the general public. Stay tuned to rohwrestling.com for more updates and information regarding the Global Wars tour and other great Ring of Honor events to come.