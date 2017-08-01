Backstage News on Why WWE is Cutting Costs Like Pyro; More Cutbacks Expected [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums] Follow @RajahNews



-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE will be moving forward with major cutbacks this year across various areas of the company. The reason for this is because they promised everyone that profits this year would be better than in 2016 and so far half way through the year, they are way behind. Last year's profits were $30 million and as of end of June 2017, they were sitting at around $5-6 million.





-- This is the reason that pyro has been reduced and even eliminated while there are cutbacks with various shows on the WWE network. Reportedly, the WWE Network is not growing at the rate that they expected and while overall, the company is not in any financial trouble, the growth coming out of WrestleMania this year just hasn't materialized. The mentality is that by reducing things like pyro, they will save money but it will not affect the bottom dollar as people don't specifically attend shows or watch TV to see pyro.





-- Another considering factor is WWE usually running two PPV shows per month. While it was expected that this would lead to better subscription numbers for the WWE Network, this has not happened but according to Meltzer, WWE is unlikely to drop any PPVs as it would ultimately hurt TV ratings.





-- The cutbacks within WWE is another reason why the company has been slow to move on the rumored UK show. The UK tournament was very costly and the company just doesn't seem interested to spend more money on tapings every month at this point in time.





