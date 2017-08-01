WWE News: Raw Viewership Up From Last Week

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 1, 2017 - 4:26pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Last night's Raw was up in viewership, drawing an average 3.156 million viewers, up from last week's 3.06 million. It even outdrew the July 17th episode which featured the Kurt Angle reveal as well as a Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe match. The 3.156 million is the highest watched Raw since the April 17 Superstar Shakeup edition.

-- Raw finished #1 in total cable viewership, #2 on cable in the 18-49 demographic and #1 in the 25-49 age group.

-- Hourly numbers were:

    * Hour 1 - 3.194 million
    * Hour 2 - 3.275 million
    * Hour 3 - 3.021 million

-- Of note, hour #2 was the highest watched hour which of course featured the triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.