WWE News: Raw Viewership Up From Last Week

-- Last night's Raw was up in viewership, drawing an average 3.156 million viewers, up from last week's 3.06 million. It even outdrew the July 17th episode which featured the Kurt Angle reveal as well as a Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe match. The 3.156 million is the highest watched Raw since the April 17 Superstar Shakeup edition.

-- Raw finished #1 in total cable viewership, #2 on cable in the 18-49 demographic and #1 in the 25-49 age group.

-- Hourly numbers were:

* Hour 1 - 3.194 million

* Hour 2 - 3.275 million

* Hour 3 - 3.021 million

-- Of note, hour #2 was the highest watched hour which of course featured the triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.