Report: Spoiler for Tonight's Cena/Nakamura Match

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 1, 2017 - 4:52pm
-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to face Jinder Mahal for the WWE title at SummerSlam. This would imply that Nakamura will be victorious tonight over John Cena in the scheduled #1 contender's match. The report references two different sources who have confirmed this result.

-- This would also align with the latest betting odds for the match which originally had Cena as the favorite but has since changed in favor of Nakamura.




