WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon Training, Styles' SummerSlam Opponent, Baron Corbin

-- There are rumors that Shane McMahon will be facing Kevin Owens in a match at SummerSlam. There have been reports that McMahon has been training in preparation for another match and there were some seeds planted last week that it will be Owens. If and when McMahon wrestles again, WWE's idea is always to pair him up with a good worker - Styles last year and now possibly Owens this year.

-- If this happens, it could indicate that AJ Styles will move on to work with whomever loses out of tonight's match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakumura, likely for SummerSlam.

-- The final rumor involves Baron Corbin, who is the Money in the Bank winner. With the heel Jinder Mahal as current champion, there are no plans for Corbin to cash in his chance until Mahal drops the title to either of the aforementioned names in Cena or Nakamura.