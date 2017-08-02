Report: Bayley May Have Suffered a Shoulder Injury on Last Night's Raw

Sponsored Links



-- According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, there is some speculation that Bayley may have suffered a separated shoulder or a shoulder injury or some sort during the match against Nia Jax last night on Raw.

-- There does appear to be something to this story because WWE's official Facebook page posted the following video, showing Bayley being attended to by a medical official and they do specifically reference a shoulder injury. Thanks to rajah.com reader Jacob Scharff for alerting us of the video below.