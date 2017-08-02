SummerSlam News: Three Way Tag Team Match; Ambrose & Rollins to Team Up[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
-- There looks to be a three way #1 contender's match for the Raw tag team titles at SummerSlam that will feature the Hardys, The Revival and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.
-- As for the WWE Raw tag team titles, Cesaro & Sheamus will almost surely be defending the titles against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and the speculation is that following the match, we will see a full fledged reunion between Ambrose and Rollins.