Updated SummerSlam Card + Other Possible Matches

Sponsored Links

-- Here is the updated SummerSlam card for the event which takes place August 20 live from Brooklyn, NY. Confirmed Matches WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE US Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (Shane McMahon serves as special guest referee) WWE Raw Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Natalya WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Akira Tozawa Randy Orton vs. Rusev Rumored Matches WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Jason Jordan WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match

Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos The Hardys vs. The Revival vs. Anderson & Gallows John Cena vs. Baron Corbin Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more