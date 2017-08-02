Updated SummerSlam Card + Other Possible Matches[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Here is the updated SummerSlam card for the event which takes place August 20 live from Brooklyn, NY.
Confirmed Matches
WWE Universal Title Match
WWE Title Match
WWE US Title Match
WWE Raw Women's Title Match
WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Rumored Matches
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match
The Hardys vs. The Revival vs. Anderson & Gallows
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt