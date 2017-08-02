Updated SummerSlam Card + Other Possible Matches

-- Here is the updated SummerSlam card for the event which takes place August 20 live from Brooklyn, NY.

    Confirmed Matches

    WWE Universal Title Match
    Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe

    WWE Title Match
    Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

    WWE US Title Match
    AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (Shane McMahon serves as special guest referee)

    WWE Raw Women's Title Match
    Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

    WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match
    Naomi vs. Natalya

    WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
    Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

    Randy Orton vs. Rusev

    Rumored Matches

    WWE Intercontinental Title Match
    The Miz vs. Jason Jordan

    WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match
    Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

    WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match
    The New Day vs. The Usos

    The Hardys vs. The Revival vs. Anderson & Gallows

    John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

    Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt




