Update on the Great Khali; John Cena Moving to Raw After SummerSlam?

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 2, 2017 - 2:56am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- The Great Khali's appearance at Battleground seems to have been a one-time thing. When Khali showed up at the PPV, WWE.com had activated his wrestler profile. However, as of this week, Khali has been moved back to the "alumni" section, which would seem to imply he won't be back on TV anytime soon.

-- John Cena looks to be headed to the Raw brand after SummerSlam. According to WWE's advertisements, Cena is scheduled for the last Smackdown before SummerSlam and then nothing after that for the blue brand - either house shows or TV events. However, he is scheduled for Raw brand events beginning this month and after SummerSlam, including the September No Mercy PPV in Los Angeles.

-- To further complicate matters, Cena is also expected to begin shooting for the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee movie in the near future.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.