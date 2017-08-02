Update on the Great Khali; John Cena Moving to Raw After SummerSlam?

Sponsored Links



-- The Great Khali's appearance at Battleground seems to have been a one-time thing. When Khali showed up at the PPV, WWE.com had activated his wrestler profile. However, as of this week, Khali has been moved back to the "alumni" section, which would seem to imply he won't be back on TV anytime soon.

-- John Cena looks to be headed to the Raw brand after SummerSlam. According to WWE's advertisements, Cena is scheduled for the last Smackdown before SummerSlam and then nothing after that for the blue brand - either house shows or TV events. However, he is scheduled for Raw brand events beginning this month and after SummerSlam, including the September No Mercy PPV in Los Angeles.

-- To further complicate matters, Cena is also expected to begin shooting for the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee movie in the near future.