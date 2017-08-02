Jeff Cobb On His Lucha Underground Status, If He's Looking To Sign With WWE

Sponsored Links



Lucha Underground star "Mr. Athletic" Jeff Cobb recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling Podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On whether or not he is looking at signing with WWE: "I don't know right now and just for the fact to say that I don't want to work for the WWE would be a bold face lie. I'm never going to say I don't want to go there, I would love to make a really good living and wrestle and to train at the performance center and GOOD LORD if I had access to that Performance Center it would be amazing. But as of right now where I am at, I am just enjoying this time on "Independents" touring the world. With WWE you don't get to do that. You don't get to say I am going to take a booking in Ireland because you have to be at the Performance Center or when you have shows in Tampa. It is that give and take relationship of you are going to get great exposure and a good living but you have to be with them all the time and at this point there are a couple of things I want to do before I even go that route. I'd like to throw my hand in New Japan and see how I do there. Like people say, you never say never in wrestling and if it came up I would definitely have to sit down and take a big long and hard look at it and see what is best for me and my family."

On being a natural fit for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW): "I'd definitely love to go there. I don't have the height of some of their big bruiser guys like Dr. Death or Gary Albright but I definitely have that background so I'd love to try it out there and see what happens. It is a good goal to set."

On his current Lucha Underground status: "I am still under contract with them and hopefully we will be filming season four sometime soon. They haven't given us the date yet so hopefully we will be filming soon because the fans want it, the people want it, the "internet wrestling community" wants it and I feel that we should definitely be giving it to them.I signed for the long-term seasons so hopefully you will be seeing a lot of me and my character around kicking butts and taking names."

Check out the complete Jeff Cobb interview at Podomatic.com, and the official website of "The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling" podcast at TMPTOfWrestling.com.