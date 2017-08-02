WWE Announces TV Deal Extension With Foxtel In Australia

On Tuesday, WWE issued the following press release to announce that they have extended their partnership with Foxtel in Australia.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA and STAMFORD, Conn., August 1, 2017 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Foxtel will extend their partnership into its 18th year with a new agreement to broadcast WWE programming live in Australia, including WWE’s flagship shows Raw® and SmackDown® as well as WWE pay-per-views, including WrestleMania® and SummerSlam®.

“Foxtel is a long-time, valued partner who shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This agreement allows us to continue showcasing our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment across Australia.”

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with one of the biggest brands in entertainment,” said Stephen Baldwin, Foxtel’s Director of Channels. “WWE has such a passionate fan base in Australia, and Foxtel is pleased to bring this popular content to our customers.”

Foxtel channel FOX8 televises Raw live at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and SmackDown live at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Fans can order all WWE specials live on Foxtel pay-per-view channel Main Event, including WrestleMania®, SummerSlam®, Survivor Series® and Royal Rumble®. All programs will be available on demand.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/

About Foxtel

Foxtel is one of Australia’s most progressive and dynamic media companies, directly employing around 2,800 people and delivering a diverse subscription television service over cable, satellite and broadband distribution. Foxtel effortlessly connects Australians to all the stories they love by offering a better entertainment experience every day to more than 2.8 million subscribing homes through delivery of new and inspiring programming across all genres, the world’s most popular channel brands, and investment in high quality local content. As constant champions of innovation we have brought customers the iQ personal digital recorder; Australia’s largest HD channel offering; the Foxtel App for tablets and mobile devices; internet TV service, Foxtel Now; and television, broadband and home phone bundles with Foxtel internet and voice services delivered over Australia’s largest telecommunications network. Foxtel is owned by Telstra Corporation Limited ACN 051 775 556 (50%) and News Corporation (50%).

