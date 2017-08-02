Backstage Reaction to Kurt Angle's "Reveal" & How Officials Thought Fans Would React

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 2, 2017 - 3:11pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Miz's comment to Jason Jordan on Monday's Raw on how it feels to have some fans boo him appears to have been a pre-scripted comment with WWE expecting the audience to react negatively. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this could be taken as a sign that WWE felt that they botched the Kurt Angle reveal storyline quite badly that they actually thought fans would not be accepting Jordan as Angle's son. Instead, most of the audience was indifferent towards him.

-- Booker T accidentally referred to Elias as "Elias Samson" during his match on Raw, however, he was told/reminded by officials during a commercial break to stop referencing the Samson last name.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.