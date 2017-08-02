Backstage Reaction to Kurt Angle's "Reveal" & How Officials Thought Fans Would React

Sponsored Links



-- Miz's comment to Jason Jordan on Monday's Raw on how it feels to have some fans boo him appears to have been a pre-scripted comment with WWE expecting the audience to react negatively. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this could be taken as a sign that WWE felt that they botched the Kurt Angle reveal storyline quite badly that they actually thought fans would not be accepting Jordan as Angle's son. Instead, most of the audience was indifferent towards him.

-- Booker T accidentally referred to Elias as "Elias Samson" during his match on Raw, however, he was told/reminded by officials during a commercial break to stop referencing the Samson last name.